‘He Has Guns!’ Hear The Explosive 911 Call After Tommy Lee Was Beat By Son

A nervous and distraught fiancé begged first responders for help for an unconscious Tommy Lee, after the rocker was knocked out by his son Brandon during a vicious fight.

As Radar has reported, the Motley Crew drummer and his son with ex Pamela Anderson got into a knockdown brawl in his Calabasas, Ca. home on March 5.

According to the frantic 911 call made by Tommy’s fiancé, Brittany Furlan, and obtained by The Blast, the fight started after Tommy posted some “ugly” photos of Anderson, and Brandon took offense.

“My stepson and my fiancé got into a fight,” Furlan can be heard telling the 911 operator. “He pushed his father, and he asked his son to leave and he wouldn’t leave.”

That’s when things turned violent.

“(Brandon) punched him, like, in the face and he went flying backwards,” Furlan cried. “He’s like totally out. He’s just out like a light.”

Furlan said Tommy had blood in his mouth, and the dispatcher told her to wipe away the blood so he didn’t choke on it.

She also revealed she locked him and herself in their bedroom, because Brandon had guns in the house. “My stepson has guns in his room,” she can be heard telling the emergency dispatcher.

Towards the end of the call, Tommy can be heard waking up in a daze, and begging rescuers to leave him alone. But sheriff’s officers and emergency responders were already on their way.

“You were knocked out. The ambulances are coming,” Furlan can be heard telling her fiance. “This is really bad.”

