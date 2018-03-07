Tommy Lee Says Son ‘Assaulted’ Him & ‘Ran Away From Police’

Tommy Lee says his son Brandon with Pamela Anderson beat him up, knocked him unconscious and ran away from police in a vicious unprovoked assault!

The Mötley Crüe drummer posted a photo with a bloody lip and wrote: “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

He posted a message on Twitter late Tuesday evening, describing the alleged assault that took place in front of his fiancée.

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullsh*t. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

Lee also posted a video of his son’s messy room but deleted the two Instagram posts.

The fight with the son took place in his Calabasas, Ca. home on Monday evening, March 5, 2018.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs responded to Lee’s home and then he was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries The Blast reported.

