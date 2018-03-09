Pam Anderson Rips Ex Tommy Lee After Bloody Brawl With Son Brandon: He’s A Disaster!

Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson went on a scathing rant online against her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, after the rocker was allegedly beaten up by their son.

“I pray Tommy gets the help he needs,” Anderson, 50, shared on her website. “His actions are desperate and humiliating – He is a disaster spinning out of control. And he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new.”

Anderson, was married to Lee for three years in the mid-90’s. The two had a son together – Brandon, now 21.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brandon and Tommy, 55, got into an alleged violent physical fight at the Motley Crue drummer’s home, after he lashed out at his ex-wife on social media. The brutal brawl ended with Brandon knocking his father unconscious, with a split lip.

”I stand beside my son who acted out of self-defense and was scared for his life,” Anderson wrote. “Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family.

Consistently the centre of sadness, drama and confusion. Jealous of his sons talent and beauty from the day they were born.

He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath”

Anderson alleges that Tommy is struggling with alcohol abuse, and his fiancé, Vine star Brittany Furlan, helps keep him inebriated and aggressive.

“Him blaming his son or us for anything is delusional. We have all tried to protect him and help him for too long. Hoping he’d look after himself better.”

Anderson says Brandon feared for his life.

“I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind,” she stated. “Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family.”

