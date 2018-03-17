Justin Who? Selena Gomez All Smiles On Bike Ride – See The Photos thumbnail

LOOKING HAPPY

Justin Who? Selena Gomez All Smiles On Bike Ride – See The Photos

Performer looks happy after split from famous boyfriend.

Justin Who? Selena Gomez All Smiles On Bike Ride – See The Photos
Justin who? Selena Gomez did not seem to be thinking about her famous boyfriend after their latest break-up. RadarOnline.com has all the details of her latest bike ride – click through for more.
Gomez, 25, was photographed on her bike in Studio City, Los Angeles on Friday.
Selena wore a denim blue sweater coat over a white top with torn blue jeans, a brown belt and white sneakers as she rode the arctic blue-and-white bicycle
She had her dark locks parted in the middle and large gold hoop earrings and wore no make-up.
The Texas-born beauty and Canadian crooner Justin Bieber have been reportedly taking a break on their relationship.
RadarOnline.com previously reported how her family is torn about her relationship with Bieber while he was recently spotted out with a mystery blonde.
A source revealed: "She is taking time to herself - this is not the first time she has done this."
The famous couple have endured an on and off relationship over the years as Selena has battled health issues but she appears happy at present.

