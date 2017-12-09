Get A Room! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Kiss During Party In Miami – See The Photos
Lovebirds Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 18, have ignited their love once again in Miami. The pair had cooled their relationship in recent weeks but things are heating up again in Florida and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
2 of 8
Disick and Richie shared a passionate kiss at the Sugar Factory in Miami to show they are definitely back together.
Disick seems to have put his health problems behind him as he playfully pretended to paint for his younger lover.
