BACK ON

Get A Room! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Kiss During Party In Miami – See The Photos

Couple get hot and heavy at trendy event

Lovebirds Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 18, have ignited their love once again in Miami. The pair had cooled their relationship in recent weeks but things are heating up again in Florida and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
Disick and Richie shared a passionate kiss at the Sugar Factory in Miami to show they are definitely back together.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Things seemed to cool between the couple over Thanksgiving after they spent time apart.

Photo credit: Getty Images

But they appear to be thrilled to be together again as they hit up the annual Art Week.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Stylish Sofia wore a cropped white tank top, high-waist, skinny jeans and high-heel boots. The previous day she showed off her figure by jet skiing.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Disick dressed casual in a hoodie with jeans and white sneakers for his club appearance.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The VIP couple were treated to an amazing sparkling desert and laughed and joked with one another throughout their appearance.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Disick seems to have put his health problems behind him as he playfully pretended to paint for his younger lover. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

