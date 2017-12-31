Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Cuddle In Aspen

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, held hands during their Aspen getaway. On her Instagram story, Richie professed her love for him publicly, sharing a black-and-white photo of her and Scott on Saturday.
The two posed next to a private airplane and Richie wrote, "Love you kid" as a caption about Disick. They've also been seen shopping together. It's a favorite pursuit
of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians
baby daddy!
Instagram followers bashed the young model for looking too much like Kourtney, 38, the mother of Disick's three children.
As In Touch
reported, one fan wrote to Riche, "Why do u look like Kourtney."
Another commented, "LOL OMG mini Kourtney much?" to Richie, who has been sporting long dark hair recently.
An Instagram follower of Richie slammed her about the creepy resemblance, writing, "Looks like your trying to be Kourtney."
In Aspen, Disick also shared a photo with Richie, taken inside of their plane. His social media followers chimed in, noting that the formerly blonde model is now brunette, like Kourtney. "Looked like Kourtney at a first glance. Wonder whose idea it was to dye her hair that color, hers or his," a user snarked.
