Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Cuddle In Aspen

9 of 9

In Aspen, Disick also shared a photo with Richie, taken inside of their plane. His social media followers chimed in, noting that the formerly blonde model is now brunette, like Kourtney. "Looked like Kourtney at a first glance. Wonder whose idea it was to dye her hair that color, hers or his," a user snarked. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.