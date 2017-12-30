New Year Love! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie In Aspen – See The Photos
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken their love affair to glitzy Aspen in Colorado. Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, will welcome 2018 together in the winter resort and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through the images for more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The lovers wore coordinated outfits to keep themselves warm in the chilly temperatures in Aspen.
The duo went public with their romance in September, although they were linked as far back as May and have been photographed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Milan and Venice, Italy and Los Cabos in 2017.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
RadarOnline.com previously revealed how Sofia's famous father singer, Lionel Richie, approved of their romance.
