New Year Love! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie In Aspen – See The Photos

Love struck pair get set to welcome 2018 together in glitzy resort.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken their love affair to glitzy Aspen in Colorado. Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, will welcome 2018 together in the winter resort and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through the images for more.

The lovers wore coordinated outfits to keep themselves warm in the chilly temperatures in Aspen.

Richie sported a bright red puffy jacket with grey top, black leggings and combat boots, with large sunglasses.

Disick wore a dark matching jacket, sweater and jeans with sunglasses and white sneakers.

The pair were not spotted together at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party but they are set to be with one for the New Year's celebrations.

Both Scott and Sophia seemed to be in good spirits while walking around the famous resort and even played together on a tiny spinning chair.

The duo went public with their romance in September, although they were linked as far back as May and have been photographed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Milan and Venice, Italy and Los Cabos in 2017.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed how Sofia's famous father singer, Lionel Richie, approved of their romance. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

