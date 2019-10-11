Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shocking Photos: Ex-’RHOC’ Star Josh Waring Suffers Horrific Wounds In Jail Attack Mom Lauri Peterson tells Radar: ‘It kills me to see this!’

WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES BELOW

Josh Waring’s wounds from his horrific jail attack are even worse than fans could have imagined.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the 30-year-old son of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson was viciously assaulted by a fellow inmate in an Orange County, California jail on October 9.

Waring told Radar he received 20 staples in his chest, and multiple stitches on his face.

Now, Waring and Peterson have exclusively provided Radar with disturbing photos of the serious injuries.

“It kills me to see this!” Peterson told Radar in an exclusive interview, insisting the jail’s staff should have protected her son from the attack.

“The guards have a duty to serve and protect…A dead man can’t talk! A dead man can’t pursue his civil action against the county!”

As Radar has extensively reported, Waring and his reality star mother insist he’s innocent of charges he shot and attempted to murder a man outside his home in June 2016.

Waring has been locked up since June 20, 2016, when he was arrested for the crime. His bail is set for more than $1 million.

He remains at the Theo Lacy Facility, a maximum-security jail in Orange, where his mother claims he has suffered multiple attacks over the years.

A desperate attempt to dismiss the case was denied in March 2019, despite an O.C. Sheriff’s Office manager’s admission authorities accessed Waring’s private calls while behind bars.

He will return to court on October 18 in his years-long fight for freedom.

