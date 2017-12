But not all of the docs that Radar spoke with believed Markle went under the knife – at least not for a nose job! According to Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, M.D., F.A.C.S., who has also not treated Markle, says: “She doesn't look like she has had any plastic surgery to change anything. Can she be using a little Botox? Maybe, but I think that's it. Any differences that I've seen are easily accounted for by her facial expression, makeup or lighting.”