Three People Get Shot On Valentine's Day At Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Horror hits eatery owned by 'RHOA' star and husband Todd Tucker.

Gunfire reportedly erupted on Valentine’s Day at the restaurant Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker own just outside Atlanta.

Three people were shot and wounded at the Old Lady Gang eatery on Friday night. According to ABC News, a man walked into The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s restaurant and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover said. Police explained that two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the people injured weren’t immediately released. The shooter wasn’t in custody, Captain Glover noted. It was a shocking scene as onlookers told CBS 46 that they heard gunshots and people screaming. “We heard two gunshots, and I saw somebody went out that door,” one eyewitness said. “And I ran.”

Another restaurant goer said what was observed: “Screaming, a lady screaming.” CNN reported that Brynae Kinsey told WGCL she was outside the restaurant when gunshots erupted and someone ran out the door. “I just heard her scream ‘Ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop,” Kinsey said. “I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.” Just days ago, RadarOnline.com reported that Kandi is desperate to get a RHOA spinoff show as she fears “her time on the [mother ship] show is coming to an end,” a source said.

The reality star recently “pitched a spinoff show about her growing family and her businesses.” And that would include her eateries. Kandi and Todd started the soul food restaurant in 2016, and it’s now a chain with three locations in Georgia. The February 14 shooting took place at Old Lady Gang’s East Point location, which is in a large shopping complex about 5 miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kandi and Todd haven’t commented on the incident.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.