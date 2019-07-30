Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NeNe Leakes Explodes Over Cynthia Bailey’s Engagement During ‘RHOA’ Filming Atlanta OG star was furious & feeling betrayed by ladies showing up for the proposal.

Bye, Cynthia!

NeNe Leakes exploded over Cynthia Bailey’s engagement and cameras were rolling, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

NeNe skipped the Real Housewives of Atlanta filming for an event at Cynthia’s wine shop where her boyfriend, Mike Hill, popped the question but when she found out the details, she was livid.

As Radar readers know, NeNe and Cynthia had a massive falling out at the end of Season 11 and their friendship seemed beyond repair.

NeNe was irate when Cynthia lied to her about inviting Kenya Moore to her big bash on the season finale of the show, and after the reunion the women have not spoken.

Since filming started for RHOA Season 12, NeNe was refusing to film with her other enemies, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, but she still didn’t show up to Cynthia’s big event.

When she found out that her close friend Marlo Hampton was on hand to witness Cynthia’s engagement that was filmed for RHOA, she was livid.

While NeNe inked a $2.85 million deal to return to RHOA, an insider dished to Radar that Cynthia promised show producers she would get engaged to secure her job.

