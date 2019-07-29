Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fairytale Fakery! Cynthia Bailey's 'Surprise Engagement' Was A Scheme To Keep Her 'RHOA' Job

Fairytale Fakery! Cynthia Bailey's 'Surprise Engagement' Was A Scheme To Keep Her 'RHOA' Job

Fairytale Fakery! Cynthia Bailey's 'Surprise Engagement' Was A Scheme To Keep Her 'RHOA' Job Reality star's bling is storyline ‘just like Vicki's’ desperate plot to stay on show

Cynthia Bailey’s “surprise” engagement was a scheme she came up with to keep her job on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“This was just like Vicki’s,” an insider dished to Radar about her proposal that was filmed for the show on Friday, July 26.

Radar broke the exclusive news that TV sportscaster Mike Hill asked Cynthia to marry him with a blingy diamond ring.

“Mike got on one knee and proposed, he gave her a huge rock,” the source dished as cameras were rolling, capturing the romantic gesture that was far from organic.

While Cynthia scored a whopping $1.8 million for the season, her job was in jeopardy without the engagement.

Scroll through the gallery for Radar’ exclusive details about Cynthia’s fairytale fakery!