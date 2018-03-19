LeAnn Rimes Smooches Hubby Eddie Cibrian Amid Costar Flirting Rumors thumbnail

LeAnn Rimes Smooches Hubby Eddie Cibrian Amid Costar Flirting Rumors

The actor was seen getting a bit too close to sexy actress Rachel Bilson.

BACKGRID

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was spotted sharing some hot PDA with husband Eddie Cibrian during a Sunday hike in Vancouver. The sweet outing came amid rumors the actor has been flirting with his gorgeous costar! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

LeAnn Rimes, 35, can't get enough of her sexy hubby! This Sunday, the couple was pictured taking their pup for a walk in Vancouver's Seawall.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 44-year-old actor and his stunning wife wore matching black exercise outfits as they enjoyed their day off.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Cibrian has been filming for a new movie in Vancouver, and eyewitnesses recently caught him being flirty with costar Rachel Bilson!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though he and Rimes looked content on their latest daytrip, it's no doubt the two started off their relationship with a less-than-appealing scandal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Radar previously reported that Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot in 2011, after a messy affair when they were both still married — and cheating on their partners while filming Northern Lights!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I never saw it coming," Dean Sheremet told Access Hollywood about Rimes cheating on him, at the time. "You have that assumption that the person that you're with would never do something like that."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Everyone seems to have moved on, however, with the singer's ex recently becoming engaged to his new girlfriend!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Cibrian and Rimes share no kids together, but seeing as they're often seen travelling the world with pals and family, their marriage seems to be going stronger than everor is it? Could they just be faking it for the cameras? Let us know your thoughts on LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

