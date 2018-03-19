LeAnn Rimes Smooches Hubby Eddie Cibrian Amid Costar Flirting Rumors

LeAnn Rimes was spotted sharing some hot PDA with husband Eddie Cibrian during a Sunday hike in Vancouver. The sweet outing came amid rumors the actor has been flirting with his gorgeous costar! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more. Country singerwas spotted sharing some hot PDA with husbandduring a Sunday hike in Vancouver. The sweet outing came amid rumors the actor has been flirting with his gorgeous costar! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

LeAnn Rimes, 35, can't get enough of her sexy hubby! This Sunday, the couple was pictured taking their pup for a walk in Vancouver's Seawall. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 44-year-old actor and his stunning wife wore matching black exercise outfits as they enjoyed their day off. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rachel Bilson! As Radar readers know, Cibrian has been filming for a new movie in Vancouver, and eyewitnesses recently caught him being flirty with costar Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though he and Rimes looked content on their latest daytrip, it's no doubt the two started off their relationship with a less-than-appealing scandal. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Radar previously reported that Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot in 2011, after a messy affair when they were both still married — and cheating on their partners while filming Northern Lights! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I never saw it coming," Dean Sheremet told Access Hollywood about Rimes cheating on him , at the time. "You have that assumption that the person that you're with would never do something like that." Photo credit: BACKGRID