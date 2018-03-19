RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
LeAnn Rimes Smooches Hubby Eddie Cibrian Amid Costar Flirting Rumors
1
of
9
1 of 9
Country singer LeAnn Rimes was spotted sharing some hot PDA with husband Eddie Cibrian during a Sunday hike in Vancouver. The sweet outing came amid rumors the actor has been flirting with his gorgeous costar! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
LeAnn Rimes, 35, can't get enough of her sexy hubby! This Sunday, the couple was pictured taking their pup for a walk in Vancouver's Seawall.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 9
The 44-year-old actor and his stunning wife wore matching black exercise outfits as they enjoyed their day off.
Cibrian and Rimes share no kids together, but seeing as they're often seen travelling the world with pals and family, their marriage seems to be going stronger than ever — or is it? Could they just be faking it for the cameras? Let us know your thoughts on LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Country singer LeAnn Rimes was spotted sharing some hot PDA with husband Eddie Cibrian during a Sunday hike in Vancouver. The sweet outing came amid rumors the actor has been flirting with his gorgeous costar! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
LeAnn Rimes, 35, can't get enough of her sexy hubby! This Sunday, the couple was pictured taking their pup for a walk in Vancouver's Seawall.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The 44-year-old actor and his stunning wife wore matching black exercise outfits as they enjoyed their day off.
Cibrian and Rimes share no kids together, but seeing as they're often seen travelling the world with pals and family, their marriage seems to be going stronger than ever — or is it? Could they just be faking it for the cameras? Let us know your thoughts on LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.