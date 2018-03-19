Poor Leann! Rimes’ Ex Dean Sheremet Engaged To New Girlfriend Vanessa Black

Leann Rimes‘ ex-husband Dean Sheremet is engaged to his new girlfriend, Vanessa Black, RadarOnline.com can report. In a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, the hunky dancer, chef and personal trainer shared a photo with his new leading lady — diamond ring and all!

“It’s going to be a big year baby!” he wrote in the caption.

Sheremet has been dating the stunning film director since the fall.

The 37-year-old was previously married to photographer Sarah Silver, whom he wed just one year after ending his eight-year marriage to Rimes. The couple split in 2016.

In 2011, Rimes, 35, married current husband Eddie Cibrian following a very public affair while both were still married.

Recently, Cibrian has been getting cozy with his new costar, Rachel Bilson, on set in Vancouver. Could there be trouble in paradise between him and Rimes?

