RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Eddie Cibrian And Rachel Bilson Get Flirty On Set In Canada – See The Photos
1
of
7
1 of 7
Eddie Cibrian and his co-star Rachel Bilson appear 'very friendly' on set in Canada. The pair is currently filming 'Take Two' and no doubt his wife LeAnn Rimes won't be too happy. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 7
Cibrian, 44, and Bilson, 36, were all smiles on their set in Vancouver, Canada.
Cibrian had previously blasted his ex-wife Brandi Glanvilleabout claims that LeAnn had been stalking her.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Eddie Cibrian and his co-star Rachel Bilson appear 'very friendly' on set in Canada. The pair is currently filming 'Take Two' and no doubt his wife LeAnn Rimes won't be too happy. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Cibrian, 44, and Bilson, 36, were all smiles on their set in Vancouver, Canada.
Cibrian had previously blasted his ex-wife Brandi Glanvilleabout claims that LeAnn had been stalking her.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.