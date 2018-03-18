Eddie Cibrian And Rachel Bilson Get Flirty On Set In Canada – See The Photos thumbnail

GETTING CLOSE?

Eddie Cibrian And Rachel Bilson Get Flirty On Set In Canada – See The Photos

Will LeAnn Rimes get jealous of husband and co-star?

BACKGRID

Eddie Cibrian and his co-star Rachel Bilson appear 'very friendly' on set in Canada. The pair is currently filming 'Take Two' and no doubt his wife LeAnn Rimes won't be too happy. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Cibrian, 44, and Bilson, 36, were all smiles on their set in Vancouver, Canada.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The handsome actor and pretty actress were seen laughing out loud together and Rachel seemed happy to be around him in the cold weather.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

No doubt his country crooner wife LeAnn Rimes, 35, will have had something to say to him when he got home.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former O.C. star is single after splitting with Hayden Christensen.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Radaronline.com reported how Cibrian and Rimes recently returned from a romantic Mexican vacation.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Cibrian had previously blasted his ex-wife Brandi Glanville about claims that LeAnn had been stalking her.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments