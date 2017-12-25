Broken Hearts Club: The Most Bombshell Breakups Of 2017! thumbnail

A Look back

Broken Hearts Club: The Most Bombshell Breakups Of 2017!

It was a tough year for Cupid and his arrows.

Love stinks! It’s not just a classic song, it’s also a philosophy plenty of celebs subscribed to this year, as their relationships crumbled. Come take a look back with RadarOnline.com at the lost loves of 2017.

The year started with a shock, when Scarlett Johansson and her husband Romain Dauriac split in January after only two years of marriage. After a nasty custody battle, Johansson, 33, moved on with SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost.

In February, Amber Rose called it quits with Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. But she wasn’t lonely for long, as just days later was seen getting cozy with ex Wiz Khalifa at a Grammy party.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s messy year began with their split in February. Baby Dream’s mom and dad would spend much of the rest of the year slamming each other online and in public.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown had a scary year after discovering hubby Stephen Belafonte locking lips with another woman. She left him in March, but their messy divorce wasn’t finalized until December.

Just a few months after giving birth to their son, Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana split in April, after five years of marriage. A nasty custody battle saw Jackson, 51, hurled allegations of abuse, abandonment and forced imprisonment at her estranged husband.

Mariah Carey and boy toy Bryan Tanaka split in April, amid claims of jealousy and extravagant money spending. But by the end of the year, the two were together again.

A family feud came between Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It seems members of the gunslinger’s family felt Munn was only using him to boost her own star meter.

After 18 years and two kids together, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation in May.

Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal kicked boyfriend-for-a-year Leonardo DiCaprio to the curb in May after the ladies’ man was spotted getting closer with British babe Roxy Horner.

Bachelor Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi called off their engagement in August, nearly five months after they announced their love on the hit reality show. As Radar reported, Viall and Grimaldi had problems while he was filming Dancing With The Stars.

A cheating scandal came between Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino. The duo were only married for eight months.

Few people saw the shocking split of Chris Pratt and Anna Farris coming. The two announced their separation in August, due to what Radar discovered were issues of jealousy and flirting.

A month later, another bombshell, as Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their separation. Sources told Radar that Fergie’s choice not to have a second child caused the end of their marriage.

At the end of the year, Selena Gomez lost one love, but rekindled another. The 25-year-old split from her boyfriend of nearly a year, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and found love once more with former flame Justin Bieber. The two enter 2018 with rumors of a ring coming soon.

