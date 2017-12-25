Broken Hearts Club: The Most Bombshell Breakups Of 2017!
Love stinks! It’s not just a classic song, it’s also a philosophy plenty of celebs subscribed to this year, as their relationships crumbled. Come take a look back with RadarOnline.com at the lost loves of 2017.
In February, Amber Rose called it quits with Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. But she wasn’t lonely for long, as just days later was seen getting cozy with ex Wiz Khalifa at a Grammy party.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’smessy year began with their split in February. Baby Dream’s mom and dad would spend much of the rest of the year slamming each other online and in public.
At the end of the year, Selena Gomez lost one love, but rekindled another. The 25-year-old split from her boyfriend of nearly a year, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and found love once more with former flame Justin Bieber. The two enter 2018 with rumors of a ring coming soon.
