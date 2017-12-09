HAPPY AGAIN Good Times! Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Have Fun In Paris – See The Photos Star flaunts her cleavage with son Moroccan in tow. By Cliff Renfrew Posted on Dec 9, 2017 @ 16:21PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 8 Good Times! Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Have Fun In Paris – See The Photos 1 of 8 1 of 8Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are having a great time in Paris during her European tour. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.2 of 8 Mariah Carey, 47, was all smiles as she stepped out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 34, and her son Moroccan, 6.3 of 8The singer – who reportedly recently had surgery to help with weight loss – was flaunting her curves once again.4 of 8She made a daring exit from the Hermes store, wearing a chic wool blush jacket, with gold buttons and a belted mid-section which showed off her trim waist. 5 of 8The famous singer flaunted her cleavage wearing a lacy top below her jacket with black leggings and thigh high boots.6 of 8Carey wore her hair sleek with lashings of make-up completing her look for the photographers. 7 of 8The 'All I Want For Christmas' singer recently returned to touring after cancelling some Stateside concert dates.8 of 8Carey has endured a tough year with a reported break-in at her Los Angeles mansion raising questions around her personal security. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are having a great time in Paris during her European tour. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more. Mariah Carey, 47, was all smiles as she stepped out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 34, and her son Moroccan, 6.The singer – who reportedly recently had surgery to help with weight loss – was flaunting her curves once again.She made a daring exit from the Hermes store, wearing a chic wool blush jacket, with gold buttons and a belted mid-section which showed off her trim waist.The famous singer flaunted her cleavage wearing a lacy top below her jacket with black leggings and thigh high boots.Carey wore her hair sleek with lashings of make-up completing her look for the photographers.The 'All I Want For Christmas' singer recently returned to touring after cancelling some Stateside concert dates.Carey has endured a tough year with a reported break-in at her Los Angeles mansion raising questions around her personal security. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Bryan Tanaka Mariah Carey Comments