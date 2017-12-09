Good Times! Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Have Fun In Paris – See The Photos thumbnail

Good Times! Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Have Fun In Paris – See The Photos

Star flaunts her cleavage with son Moroccan in tow.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are having a great time in Paris during her European tour. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
Mariah Carey, 47, was all smiles as she stepped out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 34, and her son Moroccan, 6.
The singer – who reportedly recently had surgery to help with weight loss – was flaunting her curves once again.
She made a daring exit from the Hermes store, wearing a chic wool blush jacket, with gold buttons and a belted mid-section which showed off her trim waist.
The famous singer flaunted her cleavage wearing a lacy top below her jacket with black leggings and thigh high boots.
Carey wore her hair sleek with lashings of make-up completing her look for the photographers.
The 'All I Want For Christmas' singer recently returned to touring after cancelling some Stateside concert dates.
Carey has endured a tough year with a reported break-in at her Los Angeles mansion raising questions around her personal security.

