Mariah Carey Returns From Illness For New York Concert – See The Photos

Mariah Carey
is ready to perform again. The diva was photographed before her concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Saturday evening. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.
Carey, 47, smiled and signed autographs for her fans before making her way to The Beacon Theatre.
But last week the mother of two confirmed that she was ready to get back on stage.
She said: "I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it's certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for!"
Carey added: "Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour."