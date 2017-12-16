It’s Over! Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Officially Divorced

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are officially divorced.

According to the latest court documents a judge has signed off on their disaster union.

A dis-solution of their marriage was rubber stamped on December 15.

The couple has still to work-on the division of their property.

The 42-year-old former Spice Girl has agreed to pay Belafonte 15K per month over the next 3 years while the couple have agree joint custody of their daughter Madison.

During their bombshell divorce there were allegations of threesomes, sex tapes and drug use by both sides.

The couple’s nanny Lorraine Gilles, 26, also got embroiled in the sordid affair by siding with Belafonte in his claims while admitting that she had a relationship with Mel B too.

The couple married in 2007 but the singer filed for divorce in March this year citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and claimed domestic abuse.

Mel B is also mother to daughter Phoenix, 18, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar and daughter Angel, 10, with Eddie Murphy, whilst Belafonte has daughter Giselle, 12, with Nicole Contreras.

