Romantic Rendezvous: Matt Lauer & New Girlfriend’s New Zealand Hideaway Exposed Disgraced ‘Today’ anchor and Shamin Abas frolicked around his $9 million estate.

Matt Lauer and his new girlfriend Shamin Abas got to know each other better while soaking in the views of the stunning New Zealand countryside surrounding his 16,000-acre ranch — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the photos!

In Touch exclusively broke the news that Lauer, 62, and public relations executive Abas, 50, headed south of the equator on December 19 to spend time together at Hunter Valley Station, his $9 million lakeside ranch on New Zealand’s South Island.

The property and its five-bedroom farmhouse boasts a prime location on pristine land bordering the serene Lake Hāwea and Lake Wanaka.

As Radar previously reported, Lauer and Abas have known each other for at least 15 years and began dating after the former Today anchor’s and his ex Annette Roque’s divorce was finalized in September 2019.

Roque — who shares three children with Lauer: Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 13 — filed for divorce from Lauer in 2017 after shocking sexual misconduct allegations against her husband surfaced. The claims led to NBC firing the morning show anchor.

A source had said Lauer has been “on the prowl” for romance leading up to his dating Abas, who has an uncanny resemblance to Roque. “Obviously one thing led to another and they’re a full-fledged item now.”

Abas was previously married twice.

Documents obtained exclusively by Radar reveal that Abas filed for divorce from her last husband, Frank Cilion, in 2007. She cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” The brunette previously explained how financial strains put an end to the marriage.

Her first marriage ended in 1999.

