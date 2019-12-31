Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Twice Divorced! Inside The Past Of Matt Lauer's New Girlfriend The former 'Today' host is dating powerhouse publicist Shamin Abas.

Matt Lauer is dating his longtime friend and powerhouse publicist, Shamin Abas, and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the twice married New York socialite was involved in a messy 2007 divorce.

In exclusive documents obtained by Radar, Abas, 50, filed for divorce from her last husband, Frank Cilione, in 2007.

Abas, who appears to have an uncanny resemblance to Lauer’s ex wife Annette Roque, explained how financial burdens put a strain on her marriage to Cilione.

Meanwhile, although the man’s name is unknown at this time, Abas had been married well before her second marriage.

The duo met her first husband on a cruise ship, and later joined him in Detroit, where he worked as a cosmetic dentist.

She told The Palm Beach Post “suburban life didn’t suit me well at all.”

The couple moved to New York in 1999 where she began to work as a spokesmodel with Chrysler, but Abas and her then-husband divorced soon after the move to the Big Apple.

Lauer, 62, went through his own relationship battles over the summer when his ex Roque filed for divorce.

Roque, 53, finalized her divorce from the former disgraced Today host on September 6 following her husband’s sex scandal. As Radar readers know, several women accused the former host of sexual misconduct, which led to his bombshell 2017 firing from NBC.

The two were married for over 20 years and share three children: Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

According to an exclusive In Touch report, who was first to break the news, Lauer and Abas went on a romantic getaway to New Zealand for the holidays. They were spotted flying out of New Jersey on December 19.

A source told In Touch that Lauer has been “on the prowl” for a new girlfriend and while most of his pals turned their back on him, Abas stuck by his side.

The two seemed to be in good spirits and were all smiles as they made their way through the airport.

