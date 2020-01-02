Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Five Things To Know About Matt Lauer New GF Shamin Abas

Four months after finalizing his divorce from longtime wife Annette Roque, Matt Lauer is dating his longtime friend and powerhouse publicist, Shamin Abas.

The lovebirds are getting serious, as they went on a romantic getaway to New Zealand for the holidays. They were spotted flying out of New Jersey on December 19.

A source told In Touch Lauer, 62, has been “on the prowl” for a new girlfriend since his split from Roque, 53, and while most of his pals turned their back on him, Abas, 50, stuck by his side.

The two seemed to be in good spirits as they made their way through the New Zealand airport. Meanwhile, photos show how serene they appeared while taking a bike stroll through Lauer’s $9 million lakefront farm.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Abas, appears to have an uncanny resemblance to Lauer’s ex-wife

“Some people thought it was Annette,” an eyewitness said.

Roque finalized her divorce from the former disgraced Today host on September 6 following her husband’s sex scandal. As Radar readers know, several women accused of sexual misconduct and even rape — though he denied those allegations.

He and Roque were married for over 20 years and share three children: Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

