Inside Matt Lauer & New Girlfriend Shamin Abas’ Romantic Whirlwind Vacation The couple secretly rendezvoused at his New Zealand compound.

Disgraced Today anchor Matt Lauer and his new girlfriend headed to New Zealand on a secret holiday getaway.

In Touch exclusively broke the news Lauer has been seeing his longtime friend Shamin Abas.

The duo boarded a flight together in New Jersey on December 19, and onlookers couldn’t help but notice Abas’ uncanny resemblance to Lauer’s ex-wife, Annette Roque.

“Some people thought it was Annette,” an eyewitness said.

Lauer and Abas have known each other for at least 15 years, and the two were first linked to each other in 2005. “Obviously, one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now,” an insider told In Touch.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Roque — who shares three children with Lauer: Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 13 — filed for divorce from Lauer in 2017 after shocking sexual misconduct allegations against her husband surfaced. The claims led to NBC firing the morning show anchor.

After he was ousted from the network, Lauer retreated to his family home in the Hamptons and attempted to mend his marriage and spend time with his kids. While Roque, 52, stayed by his side for two years despite his admission of infidelity, it all became too much for her to take, and she had to let go.

In July, Lauer and Roque finally reached a multimillion-dollar agreement and the pair finally split their assets and officially ended their marriage in September.

Now, his ex and their failed over-20-year relationship seems to be the last thing on Lauer’s mind.

Lauer, 62, has been “on the prowl” for a new girlfriend, the source explained, “especially after Annette dumped him.”

Even though many of the former TV personality’s pals “turned their backs on him,” Abas, 50, who is originally from Wales and a public relations executive, stuck by his side.

“She knows who he is,” the source said. “She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

The disgraced journalist and his new girlfriend flew to his $9 million lakefront New Zealand farm, Hunter Valley Station, where they spent the holiday together.

