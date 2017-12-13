Maci Bookout STILL Limiting Ryan Edwards’ Visits With Son Despite Passing Drug Tests

Maci Bookout banned Ryan Edwards from seeing their son until he passed a drug test on Teen Mom OG. Although Edwards has tested negative for drugs after leaving rehab, a source close to the dad exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the exes are still in a nasty custody battle over Bentley!
“Ryan has seen him a few times,” the insider said. “It’s what Maci decides when she wakes up each morning. It’ll be consistent, then it won’t be, then it’ll be consistent again. It depends on her mood for day
.”
On a recent episode, Edwards contacted a lawyer because Bookout refused to let him spend time with the 8-year-old. “If you’re not married, you don’t have rights as a father,” the insider explained. “The case is still in progress.”
“He loves his son,” the insider said. “He hates himself, but he loves his son.”
As Radar previously reported, Edwards has passed several drug tests since leaving rehab. “He’s seven months sober this month,” a source told Radar. He has also been participating in an outpatient program
.
“Everyone is blown away by how well Ryan has been doing,” the source said. “His family and friends can’t imagine how hard it is for him to fight his addiction every day.”
Edwards entered rehab after he was filmed falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words while driving to his wedding with his then-fiancée in the car. On a recent episode, he admitted his drug of choice was heroin
.
Who do you think will win in court? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.