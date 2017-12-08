Ryan Edwards’ Wife RIPS ‘Teen Mom’ For Airing ‘Half Truths,’ Portraying Her As ‘Scum’

Ryan Edwards’ wife has been portrayed as the villain on Teen Mom OG amid her feud with Maci Bookout. In a heated blog post, Mackenzie Standifer slams the MTV series and accuses the show of fakery!

“What’s it like being on TV you may ask?” she wrote. “This is a very, very lonely life. It takes you to dark places and it forces you to find yourself and to define what you’re made of. It’s about showing the world the ‘story’ while knowingly opening yourself up to hatred and vile comments at your expense.”

She continued that all of her mistakes, and ups and downs are “broadcasted.”

“I think it’s commonly forgotten that behind screens, we are real people,” she penned. “Real people with real attitudes. We have real emotions, real families, real hurts, real love, real opinions.”

PHOTOS:Cheating Shocker! Married ‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Turns To Tinder For Hookups

She then accused the series of fakery.

“Another common misconception… that what is shown is what is 110% true,” she wrote. “It’s easy to believe that, but it’s not right. It’s easy to show the ‘half truth’ and portray it as a whole. But that’s ok because regardless of what happens, whether right or wrong, you’re considered scum.”

Standifer then explained that she didn’t join the show for her 15 minutes of fame, but instead to give an accurate depiction of what it’s like to be a teen mother.

“I do this so that it’s documented that just because you and your ‘baby daddy’ don’t get along, you can make it work,” she explained. “There’s a lot of things I’d like to do for a living, lots of dreams that still sparkle when I close my eyes at night… These things are still attainable but are dimmed by a clouded mind full of empty words of hatred and lies from people I’ve never even met and from some I know well.”

PHOTOS: Baby Daddy From Hell! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Slams Ex Ryan Edwards In New Tell-All: Read Her 10 Most Shocking Accusations

Standifer exclusively told Radar of the blog post, “I wrote it because that’s how I feel. I felt like that’s what I needed to say to viewers.”

As viewers know, Standifer received backlash at the Teen Mom OG reunion show when she accused Bookout of exploiting Edwards’ drug problem by talking about it on the show.

Edwards infamously drove Standifer to their wedding while high on Xanax. He slurred his words and dozed off at the wheel during the chilling scene.

What do you think of Standifer’s post? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.