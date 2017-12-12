Maci’s Nightmare! Baby Daddy Ryan Edwards Admits He Abused Heroin

Ryan Edwards fell asleep at the wheel while high on Xanax on the season finale, but his drug addiction was more serious than viewers knew. Maci Bookout’s baby daddy revealed on Teen Mom OG that his drug of choice was heroin.

On this week’s episode, Bookout refused to let Edwards have time with their son Bentley after his rehab stint unless he passes a drug test.

“Given the events of the last several months, it’s going to be necessary for me to ensure Bentley is not put at risk,” Bookout texted Edwards. “I’m going to need you to pass a drug screening, hair and urine, at my expense immediately prior to you taking him for a visit.”

She then vented to a friend, “No response since then. Bentley has asked me three times when he can go back and it’s killing me because it’s killing him. It shouldn’t be this hard. You’re dying to see your son then do what you have to do!”

Edwards’ dad Larry then explained how grateful he was that his son checked into rehab.

“I knew he was going to be okay,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get a call and someone tell me that I needed to come to the hospital. That’s scary. We knew there was something going on. But anytime we confronted him there was an argument and he would leave.”

He then explained how his son’s triggers are when his mother is upset and when Bentley is being “used.”

Later in the episode, Edwards called his lawyer to see if Bookout keeping Bentley from him is legal. He then admitted that his drug of choice was heroin.

“She’s going to hide behind his rehab and substance abuse to justify no contact,” his lawyer explained. “I’m hoping you could pass a drug screen and you’ll be able to continue to pass drug screens. I never saw the judge create parenting time for someone who struggled to pass drug screens.”

Also on the episode, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier head to Marriage Bootcamp to fix their relationship.

“I do love him and we’ve had some great times together,” she explained. “There is a part of me that wants to work it out because I have spent three years with him. There is a part of me that’s like, ‘He’s never going to really change.’ Now I’m torn. I feel like it’s his turn to really show me his true intentions.”

But when she returned, she admitted that they had split. Although she explained that he’s not accepting the relationship is over, he moved to Las Vegas.

“To be honest, something good came out of it,” she said. “All of the drama and fighting and wondering what’s next is gone. I get home and I feel different. I can talk to anyone I want to!”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra launched their children’s clothing line Tierra Reign. But because of how many users tried to enter the site, it crashed and remained down for an entire day.

“They got us a bigger server and now everything is running good,” Baltierra explained.

The couple received around 50 orders in only one week.

As for Farrah Abraham, she is leaving her daughter Sophia with her father Michael and his girlfriend for a month while she films in Europe.

Her estranged mother Debra said of the arrangement, “I’m kind of sad I’m not there to take care of her. It’s hard to get used to that.”

Abraham was upset too, as she broke down because of the family feud.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

