Lowell entered rehab on November 17 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed over Instagram that she is heading home on Friday, December 15. “Cate gets out of treatment this Friday & we can’t wait,” he wrote. “We have been in Arizona for the past 2 weeks visiting her every Sunday. I have taken a break from everything & chose to really take this time for me & Nova without her mom around. She needs me & my devoted attention. Family always comes first!”