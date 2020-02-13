Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Laugh Lines? Leading Plastic Surgeons Break Down Comedian Steve Martin's Secrets To His Youthful Look at 74 Plus, see the actor's shocking before-and-after photos!

Female celebs aren’t the only ones getting nipped and tucked — their male counterparts are also going under the needle and the knife!

Take, for example, comedian Steve Martin, who after decades of making audiences crack up, doesn’t have the laugh lines to prove it!

After he took to the Oscars stage last weekend to help kick off the annual fete, trading one-liners with fellow funnyman Chris Rock, RadarOnline.com’s top docs couldn’t help but opine on the comic legend’s new look. And at 74, this ‘wild and crazy guy’ could’ve fooled us.

“Steve Martin looked great at the Oscars. He had a fresh and well rested look,” said Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael K. Obeng, MD, FACS.

According to Dr. Obeng, who hasn’t treated Martin, the “Father of the Bride” star has had some type of facial rejuvenation.

“[He’s had] a facelift and may be laser resurfacing,” the doc continued. “This is evident by his youthful look, especially his lower face and neck.”

And that’s not all! His wide-eyed appearance has gotten a helping hand.

“It also looks like he has had an upper eyelid lift,” added Dr. Obeng. “His eyes are wide open which gives him an overall more brighter look.”

David Saadat, MD, agrees that the “Saturday Night Live” icon’s famous face is smooth thanks to injectables.