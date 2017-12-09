Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Hit An Ice Skating Rink thumbnail

Pre-Xmas Fun

Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Hit An Ice Skating Rink

The KUWTK gals stay cool as fires still rage in So Cal.

Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Hit An Ice Skating Rink
As wildfires continued in California, Kourtney Kardashian and her model sister Kendall Jenner took some time to cool down. With Kourt's kids Mason and Penelope in tow, they celebrated the holidays at an ice skating rink in Calabasas. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!

On Friday, Kourtney and Kendall kicked off the weekend in a fun way. Kourtney dressed in tight black leggings for the outing, showing her sexy shape after her split from baby daddy Scott Disick.

During their time on the ice, Kourtney, 38, and Kendall, 22, held hands for balance. At one point, Kendall balanced on one leg and raised her other arm in the air!

Kendall wore ripped jeans with a grey sweatshirt under a black coat during the rink day.

The sisters shared their skating joy with photos on social media. Kourtney is free of Disick and having a blast. While he canoodles with Sofia Richie, sources have told Radar that Kourtney hopes boyfriend Younes Bendjima will open a restaurant.

Kourtney, the mother of three, took to snapchat to share a series of videos featuring showing both herself and Jenner skating while holding the hand of little Penelope, 5.

Kourtney chatted with her sister Kendall as Mason and Penelope played with drummer Travis Barker and DJ Big Boy's children on the ice skating rink.

Since splitting from Scott, Kourtney has spent even more time with her BFF Larsa Pippen who was also seen enjoying the outing on ice.

Kourtney and her sisters were horrified by the California wildfires, which impacted Bel Air, not far from the Kardashian family's ritzy Calabasas base.

