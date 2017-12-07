Kim K, Paris Hilton & Other ‘Terrified’ Celebrities Share Updates On Bel-Air Wildfire

The California wildfire has reached Bel-Air and celebrities are fearing for their lives! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the scorching flames have surpassed the city’s 405 Freeway, and are now burning the popular neighborhood down to the ground. A-listers in the area have expressed their shock over social media, and have been constantly giving updates on their whereabouts. Various homes have been burned since the fire gained force, as LA firefighters attempt to appease the fast-growing flames. Click through to see what the stars had to say. Photo credit: Getty Images

Paris Hilton: “This wild fire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely,” the hotel heiress, who owns a mansion in LA tweeted this Wednesday. “Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!”

Kyle Richards: "So much devastation in Southern California. Please say prayers. Be smart and evacuate when told. I know some are packing but opting to 'wait & see,’” wrote the RHOBH star on social media. “Take your animals with you. These firefighters are true heroes. Beyond grateful for all that they do #belairfire #skirballfire." Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian: “I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe!” the reality star wrote on Twitter following the news of the growing devastation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lea Michele: The Scream Queens star told The Hollywood Reporter that she had to evacuate her home this Wednesday morning, as she told her fans on Twitter: “Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian: The reality star posted a series of snaps on her Instagram story highlighting the chaos and speaking of the incident. “Insane… the fire jumped over the freeway to homes,” she wrote. “These fires are terrifying. Does anyone know how we can help in LA?”

Camille Grammer: The RHOBH star voiced her sadness over the horrific damage caused by the wildfires, saying via Twitter: “These fires are awful. My thoughts and prays go out to the families that lost their homes. Prayers for the brave firefighters.”

Chrissy Teigen: The hilarious model took to Twitter to joke about her actions during the natural disaster “Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award.” On a more serious note, she then gave fans an update on her and her family’s well-being, writing: “We are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Ruby Rose: “These fires are so scary and I am hoping everyone is ok and praying for the people in those areas and the brave fire fighters and volunteers. My heart goes out to all the poor animals too,” said the gorgeous actress. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lisa Rinna: Replying to Adrienne Maloof’s worried comment on her safety, the RHOBH star wrote on Twitter: “Yes we are so far, prayers to you and everyone.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Ava DuVernay: “Soft thoughts for all affected by the fires here in California. I just had a WRINKLE crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources. Will RT aid links,” wrote the film director on Twitter. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Doute: “I’m not the first to post this photo and I won’t be the last. This fire is devastating, as the others are. My prayers are with you all. This is way too close to home,” said the 23 Minutes To Sunrise star.

Jax Taylor: “My home right now!!” wrote the Vanderpump Rules star while sharing a photo of the terrifying flames. “God I hope everyone is safe!! Of course I want everyone to get to a safe place but please don’t forget the animals.”