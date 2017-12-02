Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Watch Chris Rock Perform Along With Eddie Murphy – See The Photos thumbnail

FUN TIMES

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Watch Chris Rock Perform Along With Eddie Murphy – See The Photos

Couple has a laugh at star-studded performance.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Watch Chris Rock Perform Along With Eddie Murphy – See The Photos thumbnail
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a fun time in Hollywood on Friday night. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Watch Chris Rock Perform Along With Eddie Murphy – See The Photos
Kardashian, 37, and West, 40, joined Eddie Murphy and girlfriend, Paige Butcher, 37, to see their friend Chris Rock perform in Hollywood.
Afterwards Kardashian and West posed for photographs with the comic and his new girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke as Kim recovers with split with assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

The celebrities were all seen to be laughing as they took in the at the Chris Rock ‘Total Blackout’ Tour date.

Rock, 52, had a great time as his celebrity fans looked-on during his performance.

Kim was dressed for comfort in an oversized red hoodie over white shirt, black leggings, and grey thigh-high boots.

Kanye wore a flannel over a Tupac Shakur shirt, black sweatpants, an Adidas Calabasas cap with a pair of his Adidas Yeezyboost Wave Runner 700 trainers.

Veteran comic Murphy, 56, dressed down in all in black with sunglasses as he watched Rock entertain the crowd.

