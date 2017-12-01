Kim & Kanye Hog The Spotlight At Chrissy Teigen’s ‘60s-Themed Birthday Bash!

Chrissy Teigen went all out for her Pan Am birthday bash – as did the stars she invited! Photo credit: BACKGRID

It was a red-carpet moment for California adult theme park, Pan Am Experience, as a collection of glitzy A-listers graced them with their presence to support Teigen. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her loving mom also joined her for the hilarious celebration. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pregnant model channeled the late Jackie Kennedy Onassis with a cabin-crew chic ensemble in pastel orange. She finished her look with a black pillbox hat and belt that covered her growing baby bump Photo credit: BACKGRID

Husband John Legend looked dapper in a checkered fedora and patter-filled tan ensemble. “Happy Birthday Chrissy! #PanAmExperience” wrote Legend, 38, on an Instagram story of him and his baby mama. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kardashian, 37, showed up in a body-hugging blush dress, white heels and an adorable cupcake clutch. She topped her flawless look with retro eyeliner and a glamorous do. West, 40, looked elegant in a black suit, yet seemed exhausted and annoyed with his surroundings when his reality star wife insisted on taking countless selfies on the plane. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Momager Kris Jenner was also a guest of honor at the retro bash, and showed off her luxurious style when she arrived in a white pilot’s hat, cape and Louis Vuitton travel bag. On her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared various snaps of her mom, filming her when she “checked in” for her “flight” and even the moment she sat down in her “First Class” seat! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Teigen also shared various snaps of the event. As is clear from recent photos, this mom’s 32nd birthday party was one for the ages! Photo credit: BACKGRID