Kim & Kanye Hog The Spotlight At Chrissy Teigen’s ‘60s-Themed Birthday Bash!

A pregnant Chrissy Teigen
celebrated her birthday with a classy ‘60s Pan Am-themed bash in Topanga, California. John Legend’s model wife invited a crew of Hollywood A-listers to the ritzy party and celebrated her 32 years inside a plane! Kim Kardashian
and husband Kanye West
were among the stars in attendance. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos from the event
.
Chrissy Teigen went all out for her Pan Am birthday bash – as did the stars she invited!
It was a red-carpet moment for California adult theme park, Pan Am Experience, as a collection of glitzy A-listers graced them with their presence to support Teigen.
Her loving mom also joined her for the hilarious celebration.
The pregnant model channeled the late Jackie Kennedy Onassis with a cabin-crew chic ensemble in pastel orange. She finished her look with a black pillbox hat and belt that covered her growing baby bump
.
Husband John Legend
looked dapper in a checkered fedora and patter-filled tan ensemble. “Happy Birthday Chrissy! #PanAmExperience” wrote Legend, 38, on an Instagram story of him and his baby mama.
Kardashian, 37, showed up in a body-hugging blush dress, white heels and an adorable cupcake clutch. She topped her flawless look with retro eyeliner and a glamorous do. West, 40, looked elegant in a black suit, yet seemed exhausted and annoyed with his surroundings when his reality star wife insisted on taking countless selfies on the plane.
Momager Kris Jenner was also a guest of honor at the retro bash, and showed off her luxurious style when she arrived in a white pilot’s hat, cape and Louis Vuitton travel bag.
On her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared various snaps of her mom, filming her when she “checked in” for her “flight” and even the moment she sat down in her “First Class” seat!
Teigen also shared various snaps of the event. As is clear from recent photos, this mom’s 32nd birthday party was one for the ages!
How do you think pregnant Chrissy Teigen looked in her cabin crew-chic ensemble? Sound off in the comments below.
