So Pregnant! Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Baby Bump On Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy! During the Smithsonian Magazine‘s 2017 American Ingenuity Awards this Wednesday, the model showed off her growing baby bump next to music hubby John Legend. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sweet photos. made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy! During the Smithsonian Magazine‘s 2017 American Ingenuity Awards this Wednesday, the model showed off her growing baby bump next to music hubbyClick through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sweet photos. Photo credit: Getty Images

Luna, 1. As Radar readers know, Teigen, 31, announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, November 21, via an adorable Instagram video featuring daughter1. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen is heard asking her baby girl in the clip as she point to her pregnant belly. “Baby!” replies the toddler. Photo credit: Getty Images

“It’s John’s!” the hilarious comedian/model says to the camera. Photo credit: Getty Images

Later that day, Teigen gave fans a first look at her baby bump via Snapchat, where she took a photo of her belly under a fitted dress, in front of the mirror. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Very excited to not have to hide this anymore,” she captioned the selfie. “Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks.’ Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar previously reported, the couple battled with conception problems and eventually had to resort to IVF. Photo credit: Getty Images

“We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too,” Legend, 38, told Cosmopolitan earlier this year. Photo credit: Getty Images