Kopycat Kourtney! Kim Ignites WAR With ‘Jealous’ Sister For Stealing Her Entourage

Krazy Kim “has had it” with Kourtney‘s kopycat ways, as RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the Kardashian siblings are at war after the eldest sister is honing in on Kimmy’s elite entourage!

“Kourt keeps stealing away friends, makeup and hair people, stylists and other members of her inner circle,” an insider dished.

“Kim’s entourage is dwindling and a lot of them are now hanging out at Kourtney’s house.”

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

While Kourtney’s motives may be pure, Kim is said to be taking it personally. “It’s hard to find a good makeup artist or stylist and once they’ve settled in, Kim notices Kourtney befriending them.”

This isn’t the first time Kourt’s rained on Kim’s parade, snitches the informant. “She did the same thing with Kim’s BFF Jonathan [Cheban] — Kourtney lured him away and soon they were hitting the clubs together!”

What’s more — Kourtney, 38, also “stole” her assistant Stephanie [Shepherd] away, claims the pal. “Kim’s convinced it all boils down to Kourtney being jealous of her.”

PHOTOS: Feel The Burn! Workout Secrets of Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters – 15 Training Photos Reveal Who Loves The Gym, Who Skips It, Who Pukes

As Radar readers know, Kim, 37, decided to fire her longtime assistant early this November.

The reality star hired Stephanie in 2013 to be her personal helper, yet the brunette beauty quickly rose to the position of COO in the Kardashian and West brands.

A source told PEOPLE that Stephanie “was a good assistant,” but when she wanted to “transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Shows Bruce Jenner How It’s Done Showing Off Cleavage, Legs In Daring Outfit In Revealing Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

As fans know, Stephanie was known for a lot more than being Kim’s executive assistant. The model also became very close friends with Kourtney! They often appeared on each other’s social media channels, even calling one another adoring names such as “wifey” and “bae.” Kim was not a fan of their closeness, and even confronted her older sister about it during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! “I just think it’s weird,” Kim said at the time.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.