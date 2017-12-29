Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Pregnancy Curves At LAX – See The Photos

Khloe Kardashian
has been flaunting her pregnancy curves as she prepares to celebrate the New Year. And RadarOnline.com has all the latest details on the reality star’s appearance as he prepares to give birth to her first baby in 2018.
The KUWTK star looked healthy as she made her way through LAX before celebrating the New Year.
The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with basketball star Tristan Thompson, 26, and she has been working out despite her condition.
And her bountiful curves were on display in a trim fitting black velour style tracksuit teamed with chunky brown boots.
Khloe wore her blonde hair straight with lashings of make-up and large sunglasses to shield her eyes.
The reality star hid her growing baby bump with a large designer black leather bag while clutching a grey fur coat also as she made her way through the busy airport.
There has also been speculation that she has had lip injections despite being pregnant for the first time.
