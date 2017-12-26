Plastic Surgery While Pregnant? Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Huge on Secret Outing

Khloe Kardashian has not been shy in flaunting her growing baby bump ever since she announced that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But during a recent shopping outing in Calabasas over the weekend, it was her lips – not her belly – that appeared noticeably larger. Did the KUWTK star get work done? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out what top docs believe the 33-year-old did to her face. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kardashian went on a solo shopping spree to Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas and her bump appeared barely there. The pregnant star covered up with an oversized black sweatshirt, zip-up jacket and black leggings. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star completed the under-the-radar look with a giant pair of metallic sunglasses. Still, her lips were very noticeable – and Florida-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, said the reason could be plastic surgery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She definitely injected her upper and lower lips with fillers,” the surgeon, who has not treated Kardashian, claimed to RadarOnline.com. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The facial reconstructive surgeon added that it could also be that the blond Kardashian underwent a different procedure to achieve the look. “She has a nice teeth show that in some cases we achieve with a lip lift procedure,” Dr. Mardirossian continued. Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, another top doc told Radar that the Good American co-founder’s lips might just be swelling due to pregnancy. New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas, who does not treat Kardashian, said “everything swells, even in the face” when you're expecting. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dr. Halaas added it’s unlikely pregnant women like Kardashian would even be considered for undergoing treatments to the lips. “U.S. licensed physicians will not inject a pregnant woman with fillers. They have not been deemed safe for injection during pregnancy.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

It is possible Kardashian’s plump pout could be due to swelling from lip injections she may have received prior to getting pregnant, Dr. Halaas said. “Having hyaluronic acid fillers already injected before your pregnancy is perfectly safe and do not need to be dissolved when pregnancy begins.” Photo credit: BACKGRID