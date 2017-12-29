Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump During Intense Workout!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is proud of her amazing workout regimen, and no online haters are going to bring her down! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the star exercising with her baby bump!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been sharing snaps and videos of her intense workouts with sister Kourtney Kardashian , yet viewers have bashed her for exercising while pregnant Photo credit: Getty Images

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden… but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t,” tweeted the Revenge Body star after receiving backlash over social media.

Tristan Thompson for being such an amazing partner. My greatest dream realized ! We are having a baby!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, thanking baby daddyfor being such an amazing partner. Photo credit: Getty Images

The truth is, she couldn’t be happier, and no jealous Twitter users are going to stop her from sharing her booty workouts with big sister Kourtney, 38.

This Thursday, the two shared a series of playful snapchat videos of their routine – and Khloe’s adorable baby bump was in full display!