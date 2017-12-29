Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump During Intense Workout!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian
is proud of her amazing workout regimen, and no online haters are going to bring her down! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the star exercising with her baby bump!
“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden… but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t,” tweeted the Revenge Body star after receiving backlash over social media.
“My greatest dream realized
! We are having a baby!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, thanking baby daddy Tristan Thompson
for being such an amazing partner.
The truth is, she couldn’t be happier, and no jealous Twitter users are going to stop her from sharing her booty workouts with big sister Kourtney, 38.
This Thursday, the two shared a series of playful snapchat videos of their routine – and Khloe’s adorable baby bump was in full display!
Regardless, the mama-to-be didn’t lose her stride
, or break a sweat! How do you think she looked during her latest workout video?
Do you spot the baby bump? Sound off in the comments below.
