Kate Middleton gave birth to a healthy baby boy by husband Prince William this Monday April 23. While she and her child seem to be doing well after the birth, RadarOnline.com readers know this may have been the Duchess of Cambridge’s most dramatic pregnancy yet. With her royal family’s many scandals and life-threatening health scares, the 36-year-old did not have an easy journey to motherhood this time around. Click through the gallery to learn more.