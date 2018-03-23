Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Welcoming FOURTH Child With Sperm Donor: ‘It’s Crazy!’

“I was very nervous about waiting, even with Lincoln,” Lowry explained. “Isaac and Lincoln are almost four years [apart], and Isaac and Lux are almost four years, I was nervous about that. Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies.”
But then she explained how having four baby daddies could affect future relationships. “My fear is that one day I’m going to be with someone in a committed relationship hopefully for life and if I have all these kids from all these different places, someone is going to be like, ‘What the f**k? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’” she confessed. “I guess I should wait, I’m only 26, so I guess I should wait it out and see what the future holds.”
Lowry said she is “going to start looking at sperm donors on line.” She is also open to freezing her eggs.
If Lowry gets pregnant again, she would be the first in the Teen Mom franchise to be a mother-of-four. Lowry came under fire for her third pregnancy because she has three baby daddies.
