Wardrobe War! Jordyn Woods' Copycat Feud With Ex BFF Kylie Jenner Exposed In 7 Shocking Photos See the reality star's jealous former sidekick's selfie shade.

Jordyn Woods can’t stop copying Kylie Jenner‘s fashion on Instagram, and RadarOnline.com has obtained all the photos to prove it!

The disgraced former friend of the self-made billionaire is stealing fashion tips from the 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star— as they are both being called out for their recent copycat outfit choices!

Fans know Kylie jetted off to Turks & Caicos with a group of gal pals, including Sophia Richie, last week to promote her skin care line.

While there, she shared a photo with the caption, “I’ve lost friends along the way.”

Jordyn, also 20, fired shade right back at Kylie. Alongside a sassy-faced photo of herself, Jordyn asked her fans, “Since I’m always trying new skin care products do you guys wanna share my finds?”

And now, more than five months after Jordyn broke the trust of the entire Kardashian clan by hooking up with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Kylie and her former sidekick are dueling it out in the best way that they know how — with a wardrobe war!

Click through 7 shocking photos inside the catty duo’s nasty Instagram slam!