Jon Peters Engaged To Julia Bernheim 3 Weeks After He Dumped Pamela Anderson Actor texted 'Baywatch' star to tell her their marriage was over!

That was quick!

Jon Peters is engaged to Julia Berheim, just three weeks after he abruptly split from Pamela Anderson over text message.

The shocking news was revealed while Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata rang the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday, February 20.

Peters is an investor in Neptune Wellness, and was a guest of Cammarata.

Radar previously reported exclusively Peters, 74, texted Anderson, 52, to tell her that their 12-day marriage was over!

The couple’s short-lived matrimony was abruptly ended when the movie producer called it quits, and an insider revealed that their whirlwind romance sparked after four hours together, after not seeing each other for years!

“It was always a slightly bizarre relationship. They have been close for decades, but she only spoke by text, never on the phone,” the source snitched to Radar about the Playboy beauty and Peters.

According to the insider, Jon “hadn’t seen her for months before, then she showed up and four hours later they were married!”

They tied the knot on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, but 11 days later he called it off.

The texts obtained exclusively by Radar described their “beautiful, amazing love fest” but said “this whole marriage thing … has scared me.”

Peters then wrote: “It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair.

“Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada.

“We did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.”

Anderson sent him a simple message back. “I forgive you,” she wrote with a kissy face emoji.

Scroll through the gallery to see the exclusive text messages!