Jessica Simpson's High Profile Dating History

Even though Jessica Simpson got her fairytale ending and is happily married to Eric Johnson, she had to kiss a lot of frogs along the way. Don’t feel too sorry for her, those “frogs” were hotties which were rumored to include Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake and John Mayer! The actress and fashion mogul’s high profile dating history shows us that she doesn’t really have a specific type — something she has touched upon in her new memoir, Open Book. Simpson confessed that she is attracted to men emotionally more than physically.

From her first celebrity crush, Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, to her highly publicized marriage to Nick Lachey and her rumored hook-ups with Levine and Johnny Knoxville, Simpson jumps headfirst into her relationships. Although many of her relationships are paparazzi magnets — such as when she dated John Mayer or Tony Romo — you may be surprised by some celebs she reportedly secretly dated, including Jeremy Renner and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

From Adam Levine to JT, check out Jessica Simpson’s 12 hottest hookups!