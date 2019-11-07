Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kicked Out! ‘Teen Mom’s Jade Cline & Baby Daddy Ordered To Be Evicted For Unpaid Rent The exes are expected in court the determine the final amount due.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are being evicted from the home they once shared over unpaid rent. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 stars have been ordered to vacate their Indiana house.

As Radar reported, FS Houses – Property Management 317 LLC filed a Notice of Claim for Possession against Jade and Sean on September 30, 2019.

A clerk for Center Township Court in Indiana told Radar the Plaintiff sued for $2,089.60. The rent on the home was $995 per month.

Now in an October 22, 2019 Notice to Move filing obtained by Radar, the property must be vacated on or before October 25, 2019 by 12pm.

If the property is not vacated, a constable of Center Township in Marion County is “commanded forthwith to put Plaintiff in possession of property by removing therefrom the Defendant, Jade Cline; Sean Austin and removing the goods of said Defendant, by placing said goods in storage and to levy on any non-exempt property.”

At an October 22 hearing, the Defendant “acknowledges delinquency. Defendant agrees to vacate by October 25, 2019.”

It is unclear which Defendant attended the hearing and if the home was vacated.

There has been a hearing set for January 7, 2020 to discuss the exact damages to be paid.

The home has been featured on the current season of Teen Mom 2.

As viewers know, Jade accused Sean of abusing drugs. She left their home with their daughter Kloie and moved into a new house.

She then accused Sean of harboring himself in the home with her gun. She called police to escort her to the home so she could obtain her belongings, fearing he would act erratically.

When her family and friends began removing the furniture from the home, officers said, “You got 5 minutes. We’re not standing here all day while you move” and advised her to contact the Civil Sheriff.

Jade fired back, “This is my house. I could get my things. It’s my furniture.”

Sean then screamed, “You don’t have to have all the furniture, Jade. Do you have all the things that I bought?”

When police told Jade and her family to leave, she responded to police, “This is my house… He’s been abusing me. They’re protecting a drug addict!”

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more on Jade’s legal troubles.