Very Important Photos: Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Elemental outerwear label, THE ARRIVALS partnered with Tequila Avión to host an intimate dinner at Vandal Lounge in celebration of their SS18 Collection and the launch of their Ambassador Program on Tuesday, February 28th. Throughout the evening, the A-TEAM enjoyed specialty Avión cocktails and toasted to the SS18 Collection with the exclusive Avión Reserva 44. Co-founder and designer Jeff Johnson presented the collection to the A-TEAM and a select group of influencers, media and models who marveled over the chic new collection. Photo credit: Jenn Sen for Tequila Avion

Hip-hop artist and record producer Swizz Beatz and DJ Stakz celebrating celebrity stylist Fatima B.'s birthday at The VNYL on Wednesday night.

Dennis Quaid brings his dog, Peaches, to Build Series in New York City on March 1, 2018. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Handsome actor on the rise, Ben Nesbit seen at The 2018 Toscars, Ben starred in ‘DunSingin’, a hilarious spoof of Dunkirk in which he played heartthrob Harry Styles. The sold out event was held at the LGBTQ center and was sponsored by Cole Haan, Final Draft & Peroni and created by Craig Robert Young, Founder of BritsInLa. Photo credit: peakPRgroup

Mandy Moore kicks off Garnier’s Rinse, Recycle, Repeat campaign, which aims to help divert beauty #empties from landfills through education on recycling Photo credit: Garnier USA

Actor Bryan Greenberg and wife, actress Jamie Chung, attend Hennessy X.O's Lunar New Year celebration at DaDong in New York City. An encounter of two cultures, two traditions and savoir-faire, the 'East Meets West' themed evening paid tribute to the Cognac's rich history and long-standing connection with the Chinese community, infusing contemporary concepts with traditional symbols to commemorate the Year of the Dog. Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hennessy