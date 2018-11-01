Heidi Klum Shrek Fiona Halloween 2018 Costume

He's A Keeper! Heidi Klum's BF Dresses As Shrek To His Fiona For Wild Halloween Bash
See the most over-the-top costumes from the model's 19th annual star-studded party.
Celebrity
Tom Kaulitz is a keeper! This Wednesday, the Tokio Hotel guitarist dressed up as Shrek to accompany girlfriend Heidi Klum — who was Fiona — to her 19th Annual Halloween Party in New York! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the wild photos from her star-studded bash.
