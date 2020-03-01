Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gwen & Blake Pack On The PDA At Park After Spending Time Apart

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton packed on the PDA at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday—after RadarOnline.com revealed they had spent some time apart.

During their playful Feb. 29 outing, the lovers constantly had their hands on each other and were chatting, smiling, and laughing all day.

Stefani, 50, was spotted wearing a “Nobody But You” hooded sweater with her, named after the duet she sang with Shelton!

She wore her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized her look with white sunglasses.

The country hunk, 43, was casually as usual, sporting jeans, a short-sleeved dark blue button-up shirt, and a baseball cap.

As RadarOnline.com reported, on Friday, Stefani posted a sweet selfie with her birthday boy son Apollo, who turned 6, and Blake. All appeared to enjoy the boy’s birthday cake!

“6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻,” Stefani captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “thank you GOD,” “happy birthday” and “APOLLO.”

Stefani, Shelton, and Apollo looked like a happy family.

But Radar reported on Valentine’s Day that the singers have been facing time apart as they perform in different states at the same time.

“This is the first significant amount of time they’ve had apart in years, if ever, and Blake falls to pieces without Gwen by his side,” an insider told Radar.

While Shelton has been traveling around the country on his “Friends and Heroes” tour, Stefani has been busy performing at her “Just a Girl” residency in Las Vegas.

“They swear it’s something that will that will make them even closer, but Blake is already having issues at the thought of guys fawning all over Gwen when she performs sexy shows in Vegas,” said the source.

But this weekend, the two were far from their show biz lives and thoroughly enjoying each other’s company.

