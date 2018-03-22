Fred Savage Smiles After Assault & Abuse Allegations

Fred Savage was all smiles as he grabbed breakfast Thursday morning in Hollywood. But the former child star is serious about speaking out against the For a man facing accusations of assault and abuse, was all smiles as he grabbed breakfast Thursday morning in Hollywood. But the former child star is serious about speaking out against the damning allegations. Click through the RadarOnline.com gallery to learn how Savage plans to fight. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported, Savage, 41, says allegations in a lawsuit that he was abusive to a woman on the set of the Fox series The Grinder are "absolutely untrue."

In her lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, costumer Youngjoo Hwang claimed Savage would physically assault her and other female employees.

"From the outset of the show, Mr. Savage was aggressive towards me." Hwang said. "He would routinely curse at me, yell at me, demean me and all I was trying to do was my job. It became more and more stressful to go to work, because I was scared of the abuse and what I would have to encounter on any given day."

She also alleged 20th Century Fox Television refused to investigate her complaints.

But the former Wonder Years star has defended himself against the allegations.

In a statement, Savage said he has watched "brave women" come forward in the past few months to fight the "shame and stigma of harassment."

He goes on to say it never dawned on him that his name "could be on the other side."

As for Fox, they said in a statement the company investigated and "found no evidence of wrongdoing."

The company called the allegations "unfounded."