Fred Savage Smiles After Assault & Abuse Allegations

As Radar reported, Savage, 41, says allegations in a lawsuit that he was abusive to a woman on the set of the Fox series The Grinder are “absolutely untrue.”
In her lawsuit filed Wednesday
in Los Angeles, costumer Youngjoo Hwang claimed Savage would physically assault her and other female employees.
“From the outset of the show, Mr. Savage was aggressive towards me.” Hwang said. “He would routinely curse at me, yell at me, demean me and all I was trying to do was my job. It became more and more stressful to go to work, because I was scared of the abuse and what I would have to encounter on any given day.”
She also alleged 20th Century Fox Television refused to investigate her complaints.
In a statement, Savage said he has watched “brave women” come forward in the past few months to fight the “shame and stigma of harassment.”
As for Fox, they said in a statement the company investigated and “found no evidence of wrongdoing.”
The company called the allegations “unfounded.”
