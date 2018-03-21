Fred Under Fire! Savage Accused Of Harassment On ‘The Grinder’

Fred Savage is being accused of harassment and assault by a former wardrobe staffer who worked with him on The Grinder. RadarOnline.com has learned from reports that the alleged female victim has now filed a lawsuit against both the actor and Fox, for assault, battery, harassment and discrimination.

The woman alleged that Savage, 41, “violently struck” her three times in the arm when she brushed dandruff from his clothes in front of other people. She also claimed that he repeatedly berated her around their colleagues.

PHOTOS: ‘The Wonder Years’ Secrets & Scandals: Inside Fred Savage’s Bad Behavior!

The alleged victim’s attorney will be giving a press conference detailing the assault later this Wednesday, March 21.

The allegations came after a source claimed The Wonder Years ended in due to a sexual harassment lawsuit made against Savage and costar Jason Hervey in 1993. The star was just 16 at the time and ABC eventually settled the suit.

Fred Savage has yet to comment on the scandal.

Story still developing

