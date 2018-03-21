Fred Savage’s Alleged Victim Speaks Out: Actor Would ‘Curse’ & ‘Demean’ Me

The woman who filed a lawsuit against Fred Savage for assault and harassment on set has spoken out for the first time, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a Los Angeles press conference on Wednesday, YoungJoo Hwang said she was physically assaulted by Savage on the Fox Show The Grinder during her time working for him in the wardrobe department.

Hwang claimed that she would dread coming into work because she was afraid of how the actor would treat her.

“From the outset of the show, Mr. Savage was aggressive towards me. He would routinely curse at me, yell at me, demean me and all I was trying to do was my job,” she said. “It became more and more stressful to go to work, because I was scared of the abuse and what I would have to encounter on any given day.”

Hwang alleges that when she approached Fox about the abuse, the network told her to keep quiet.

Hwang’s Lawyer Anahita Sedaghatfar has claimed “there are other women that have been similarly abused by Savage.”

According to Hwang’s lawyer, she is seeking “emotional distress damages” in the lawsuit, but will not be pressing criminal charges.

As Radar previously reported, Hwang claimed in the lawsuit that Savage “violently struck” her arm three times with his hand” when she was instructed by the Assistant Director to dust off his jacket.

“It was not a punch, but it was a violent striking,” Attorney Sedaghatfar clarified.

She also said he screamed at her “I’m not a dog, quit f***ing following me!” and “Don’t ever even f***ing look at me anymore.”

Savage has released a statement denying the allegations.

“These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue,” Savage said. “Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.”

