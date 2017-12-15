Farrah Spills Out Of Skimpy Naughty Santa Outfit During Vegas Strip Club Appearance

No amount of skin is enough skin for Farrah Abraham
. This Thursday, the Teen Mom OG
star was spotted looking racy in a scandalous naught Santa outfit as she threw cash at strippers! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see her latest X-rated scandal.
Farrah Abraham has certainly been naughty this year – and she’s not afraid to show it!
The reality star busted out of her tiny Santa robe while attending Crazy Horse III's NEON Flow Party this Thursday night in Las Vegas. She barely missed a nip slip as her cleavage spilled out of her skin-tight Holiday outfit.
During the outing, Abraham could not get enough of the strippers! She posed seductively with them as they showed off their naked bodies and skimpy outfits.
Abraham’s vibrant hair perfectly matched her panties – which were clearly visible – and her extravagant robe, as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
Abraham, 26, was also pictured laughing excitedly as she shot a cash cannon at her sexy pole dancer pals.
While some fans claimed they supported her porn career, users everywhere slammed the star for exposing her young daughter to the controversial industry.
Despite the constant criticism
, Abraham has never been ashamed of showing her true colors. Recently, she even screamed at a producer, saying “Shoot me for who I am!” after she was fired from her show for being a porn star.
What do you think of Farrah Abraham’s naughty Santa look? Do you think she’s doing okay after her firing? Sound off in the comments below.
